Discovery Bay CDC not giving up dolphin fight

Despite a ruling by the Supreme Court against its effort to bar the construction of a dolphin cove in Discovery Bay, St Ann, the Discovery Bay Community Development Council (CDC) says the fight will go on.

On Friday, the Supreme Court refused to grant leave to the CDC for a judicial review of the licences granted to the operators of Dolphin Cove by the National Environment and Planning Agency and the Natural Resources Conservation Authority.

But in a release, CDC president Lee Arbouin said although disappointed by the ruling, the group is not deterred.

“The court ruling denying our application for a judicial review to stop Dolphin Cove from operating in Discovery Bay is very disappointing, but we are not deterred from our fight,” the release stated.

Arbouin described their effort as “a fight that is based on morality, a fight that is based on preserving our Jamaican environment against greed and myopia.”

Arbouin continued: “As Jamaicans, we all know that the court deals with legalities, but what is legal is not necessarily morally right! The fight will continue for a Jamaica we can [be] proud to leave to our future generations.”

– Carl Gilchrist