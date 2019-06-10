Fraud-accused attorney duo for court June 20

Less than a year after her husband was slapped with fraud-related charges, attorney-at-law Khadine Dixon has been charged with demanding property, obtaining money under false pretence, and conspiracy.

According to a release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Corporate Communications Unit, Dixon was arrested at her office in Kingston on Thursday in relation to a probe into fraudulent transactions involving a property in Harmony Hall, St Mary.

She was offered bail in the sum of $400,000.

Her husband, Jerome Dixon, was last year arrested and charged by the JCF’s Fraud Squad for forgery, uttering forged documents, and demanding property with forged documents in relation to the same St Mary property.

He has since been struck from the roll of attorneys allowed to practise in Jamaica.

Reports are that on March 23, 2018, he lodged an instrument of transfer document and a court order with the National Land Agency with information giving directives for a property to be transferred to one of his clients.

Investigations revealed that the court order purportedly signed by a Supreme Court judge, the instrument of transfer document purportedly signed by a Supreme Court registrar, and another document bearing the apparent signature of a justice of the peace for Kingston were forged.

The couple are scheduled to appear before the St Andrew Parish Court on June 20.

Khadine Dixon was last October accused by a woman who has been living with HIV since September 2007 for not paying over an interim sum of $10 million out of $39 million that had been awarded to her by the court.

The woman, who at the time requested that her name not be used, said she was stuck in the buttocks with a needle by an HIV/AIDS patient on a ward at a Kingston hospital.

The attorney later confirmed that she had, in fact, received the $10-million interim payment but said that there was an issue as a result of an oversight and miscommunication where the transaction was concerned.

A sum of $4.5 million was eventually deposited into the woman’s account, followed by a cheque valued at $300,000.

