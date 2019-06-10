Have you seen Victor Green? St Andrew businessman reported missing

St Andrew businessman 70-year-old Victor Green, of Forest Close, Red Hills, has been reported missing.

The Duhaney Park Police say Green was last seen about 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 05.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Victor Green is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876-933-4280, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

