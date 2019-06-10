Revised rainwater harvesting policy will cover housing, commercial developments – Vaz

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz, says the revised rainwater harvesting planning policy guideline will have provisions to facilitate water harvesting for housing and commercial developments.

Vaz was speaking at the opening ceremony for the launch of Green Expo 2019 at the National Arena in St Andrew last Thursday.

“A revised Rainwater Harvesting Planning Policy Guideline was completed and the Cabinet submission is being prepared for approval and issuance. The guideline will be issued to the local planning authorities to be included as a condition of approval for all new residential and commercial buildings, where appropriate, to be constructed,” Vaz said.

He said it is expected that rainwater will significantly augment the available potable water in times of drought, especially in the Kingston Metropolitan Area.

“How we build is important, but where we build is another issue, and so we are currently in the process of preparing a National Spatial Plan, which will provide the basis, guidelines and framework for the optimal use and management of the nation’s land resources,” he said

Vaz said ensuring sustainable development is critical for the Administration, adding that the recently developed Construction Industry Policy of Jamaica (CIPJ) has established a framework for addressing existing gaps and strengthening weaknesses within the construction sector.

The CIPJ seeks to encourage good environmental management through the incorporation of a rewards system in the tendering of government contracts.

He said some of the environmental protection measures outlined in the CIPJ include encouraging the integration of environmental issues into the development, design and processes of construction projects; the adoption of a nature-based approach through the use of resources that have limited impact on the environment; and the adoption of green building techniques, which includes the use of resources that will have limited impact on the environment.

