St James man who allegedly set elderly woman on fire charged

The Adelphi Police in St James have charged Nickala Facey in relation to the death of 74-year-old Evelyn Blair who died after being set on fire in her community in April.

The police say Facey, otherwise called ‘Oil Mine’, unemployed of Lima in the parish, was positively identified during an identification parade on Saturday and was later charged following a question and answer session on Sunday.

Facey had surrendered to the police on Saturday, June 4.

A date is to be set for him to appear in court.

The police report that about 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25 Blair was walking along the roadway in her community of Lima district, St James when she was approached and allegedly attacked by Facey who had reportedly broken into her home earlier.

He reportedly poured gasoline on her and set her on fire, before escaping in the area.

She was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where she was admitted with burns affecting 98% of her body.

She later died on Saturday, April 27.

