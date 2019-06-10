Three Angels Pharmacy supports GAiN Jamaica Conference

The Three Angels Pharmacy is fully on board for Global Adventist Internet Network (GAiN) Jamaica Conference. The pharmacy, located in Mandeville, has decided to be a sponsor of the event, which runs from July 4-6 at the luxurious Iberostar Rose Hall Beach Hotel in Montego Bay.

A presentation of the pharmacy’s commitment took place at the headquarters of the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventist in Mandeville on May 27.

In addition to the sponsorship, the 14-year-old company’s mobile clinic will be at the Lilliput Community and Resource Centre to assist with a free health clinic on Sunday, July 7, which is the community outreach aspect of GAiN Jamaica.

“Apart from its close proximity to the Iberostar Rose Hall Beach Hotel, the community of Lilliput was selected for the health outreach because it has not benefited over the years from many of the health outreach activities in the parish,” said Nigel Coke, communication director for the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica.

The conference, organised by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica, is aimed at educating and training communication and technology professionals for community outreach using technology.

“It’s always a pleasure to participate in these types of ventures where we help people to grow by educating and empowering them, and also striving to make the people of Jamaica heathier, one community at a time,” explained Rohan McNellie, owner of Three Angels Pharmacy.

CONFERENCE TOPICS

Among the topics slated for the conference are ‘New Technologies in Medicine’, which will be presented by Dr Marvin Rouhotas, CEO of Andrews Memorial Hospital, and ‘Technology for Persons with Disabilities’, to be presented by Senator Dr Floyd Morris, who is visually impaired.

GAiN Jamaica is also sponsored by Lasco Distributors, Lasco Financial Services; who are title sponsors, Jamaica Stock Exchange, Jamaica Bedding Company, the RJR/Gleaner Communications Group, NCU Media Group and ReadyTV.