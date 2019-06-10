Traffic diversion along Port Henderson Road, St Catherine

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that the diversion of traffic from a section of the Port Henderson main road in Portmore, St Catherine will continue for another week in an effort to advance road reconstruction works on the MIDP project.

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, explains that the westbound carriageway of the road is now accommodating traffic travelling in both directions.

Shaw says in order to facilitate ongoing activities along a section of the roadway, traffic heading from the Bayside round-a-bout has been diverted onto Germaine Road to travel via South Circle and Newland Road towards Naggo Head square.

The agency says detour will be in effect between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily so as not to interrupt the flow of peak hour traffic.

The change will remain in place for another week and will affect the normal routing of some public passenger vehicles.

The NWA is apologising for the inconvenience this may cause for some road users.

The agency says the Port Henderson project is 50% complete, with the concentration now on completing the 1.3 kilometre four-lane dual carriageway between the Bayside Roundabout and Naggo Head square.

