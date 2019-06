St Andrew businessman 70-year-old Victor Green, who was reported missing, has been found.

Green was reportedly found yesterday.

He is said to be in good health.

Green, who is of a Forest Close, Red Hills address, was reported missing on Wednesday, June 5.

