Broken main disrupts water supplied by Constant Spring Treatment Plant

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that operations at the Constant Spring Treatment Plant have been reduced to facilitate emergency repair work in the vicinity of the Marketplace complex along Constant Spring Road.

As a result, NWC says customers situated below the Shortwood Road intersection are likely to experience water supply disruptions until the necessary repairs are completed.

Motorists are being advised of possible traffic delays and are urged to obey the directions of the work teams on site.

Areas affected are Lower Sections of Constant Lady Musgrave Road Manor Park, Shortwood, Eastwood Park Gardens, Molynes Road, Waltham Park Road, Olympic Way, Bayfarm Road, Hagley Park Road, Washington Boulevard, Dunrobin Avenue, Calabar Mews, Ziadie Gardens, State Gardens, Half Way Tree, Camperdown Terrace and Spanish Town Road



The NWC says every effort will be made to restore regular supply within the shortest possible time.

