Growth & Jobs | Get JANAAC stamp of approval, Shaw urges

Audley Shaw, minister of agriculture, commerce, agriculture and fisheries, is encouraging more Jamaican entities to get certified through the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC) in order to lift their standards and elevate their position in the global marketplace.

The minister was speaking at the JANAAC Chief Executive Officer’s (CEO) Breakfast at the Terra Nova Hotel in St Andrew last Friday.

Praise for Work

He praised the entity for its ongoing work in providing conformity-assessment bodies (CABs) with internationally recognised accreditation services and training.

These include public- and private-sector laboratories (testing, medical, and calibration); inspection bodies such as the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) and the Food Storage and Prevention of Infestation Division; and certification bodies such as the National Certification Body of Jamaica.

Shaw noted that JANAAC has the enviable position of being the only such internationally recognised accreditation body in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Accredited Growth

In her remarks, chief executive officer Sharonmae Shirley said that the number of bodies accredited by JANAAC has grown from eight to 33 over the past five years and continues to climb.

Shirley said that the agency also serves clients in The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The JANAAC provides technical training for personnel working within CABs and facilitates the sharing of technical information with stakeholders.

The agency is a signatory to the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation’s Mutual Recognition Agreement for the International Organisation for Standardisation-International/Electro-technical Commission (ISO/IEC) 17025 testing laboratories scope.

“As a pillar in the national [and regional] quality infrastructure, we are proud to support our exporters and manufacturers while ensuring consumer safety [through] assessment procedures [that] meet the rigours of the globally accepted conformity-assessment standards,” Shirley said.

The breakfast function was held to mark World Accreditation Day on June 9 under the theme ‘Accreditation: Adding Value to Supply Chains’.

During the event, accreditation certificates for ISO/IEC 17025 were presented to the Veterinary Services Division’s Diagnostic Laboratory and the Food Storage and Prevention of Infestation Division, which fall under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries.