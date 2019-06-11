Health Ministry probes handling of alleged rape victims by hospitals

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says it is conducting a review to determine if any breaches were committed when a mother and her two daughters were reportedly turned away from a hospital and denied attention for several hours at another when they went for a rape kit examination.

The Ministry, in noting its “grave concern” about the incident, said that the exercise will also look at what action is to be taken.

READ: Raped And Rejected - woman, teenagers turned away from hospital, ignored at another

The Sunday Gleaner reported that the mother and her two daughters were raped by gunmen who broke into their house two Fridays ago.

They were reportedly assisted by the police to the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon because the facility was deemed to be closest to the St Catherine community where the alleged crime was committed.

However, on reaching the hospital, it is alleged that the police were instructed by doctors on duty to take the alleged victims to the Spanish Town Hospital since the incident happened in St Catherine.

It is further reported that on reaching Spanish Town Hospital shortly before 2 a.m. the police were told by doctors on duty that they would have to wait until the next shift starts later that morning.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says he has convened a panel, including representatives from the leadership of the South East Regional Health Authority and the Southern Regional Health Authority, to review the incident.

