Male body discovered in Rio Cobre, St Catherine

The Spanish Town Police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the body of a man that was found in the Rio Cobre, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Monday.

The police say the body is of dark complexion, medium build, about 163 centimetres long and appears to be in its late fifties.

It was clad in multi-coloured shorts.

The police say the body was discovered about 4:30 p.m. by residents who raised an alarm.

According to the police, the body was seen lying face down in the water.

The scene was processed and it was removed to the morgue.

The police say they are awaiting a post mortem to determine the cause of death.

According to the police, no foul play is suspected.

Members of the public who may be able to assist in identifying this body are being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

