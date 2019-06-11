'Missing' teen among four arrested following gun seizure in St James

The police are reporting that a teenager who reportedly went missing from her house in Old Harbour, St Catherine in April was one of four persons arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm in New Ramble district, St James on Monday

The police say the 15-year-old girl, whose identity is being withheld, was reportedly found at a house in the community at which the police and military personnel conducted an operation about 7:00 a.m.

Three other persons—all males—were also arrested during the operation that saw the seizure of an Intra-tec submachine gun and three 9mm rounds of ammunition.

The four remain in police custody as investigations continue.

