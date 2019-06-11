Not guilty...Clarendon 'death squad' cops freed of murder

Nickoy Wilson, Gleaner Writer

A seven-member has found Detective Corporal Kevin Adams and Constable Jerome Whyte not guilty of the 2012 murder of Anthony ‘Toby’ Trought.

The jury returned the verdict after less than an hour after being retiring for deliberations at 2:20 pm.

During the trial, which began on May 13, the prosecution led evidence that the policemen shot and killed Trought in cold blood in the area called Race Track in Clarendon on February 13, 2012.

The cops, who did not deny opening fire on the deceased in unsworn statements last week, insisted that they acted in self-defence, claiming that Trought fired at them first.

Adams and Whyte are among 13 cops from the Clarendon Police Division who were in 2014 charged by the Independent Commission of Investigations for allegedly carrying out extrajudicial killings as a part of a ‘so-called’ death squad based in the parish.

Adams was acquitted of a murder charge in January but is awaiting trial for the killing of Adif Washington at the May Pen Hospital on January 14, 2013.

He’s also to face another court case.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.