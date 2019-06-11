Security guards arrested, charged in alleged JUTC fuel racket

Two private security guards have been arrested and charged by the police in relation to an alleged fuel racket at the state-owned Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC).

In a statement today, a JUTC spokesperson said the guards were held on Sunday morning during a sting operation at the bus company’s Lyndhurst Depot.

The spokesperson said the operation was prompted by intelligence of a pilfering operation at the location.

It was disclosed that several five gallon plastic bottles containing fuel were found hidden in the drainage system on the compound.

The spokesperson added that the intelligence driven operation is ongoing and is expected to bring to light the extent of the pilfering which includes battery, fuel and pieces of aluminium scraps removed from buses.

According to the spokesperson, preliminary investigations after the discovery of the hidden fuel revealed that the private security guards may have been actively involved in the extraction of the fuel from the buses and are alleged to be the mastermind in the entire operations at the JUTC Lyndhurst Road Depot.

