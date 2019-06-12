Firearm and ammunition seized in Clarendon, five men arrested

The police in Clarendon have taken five men into custody following the seizure of a firearm and twenty-nine rounds of ammunition during an operation on Derby Terrace, May Pen in the parish on Monday.

The police say about 4:30 p.m., a team was in the area when a premises occupied by five men was searched.

During the search, the police say, one chrome 9mm Beretta pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.

The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigations.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.