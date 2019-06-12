Four shot, three fatally, in St Andrew home invasion

Detectives from the Major Investigation Division are theorising that this morning’s shooting of four persons, three fatally, on Harvey Road in St Andrew is gang-related.

The police say the four were attacked in a home invasion about 4:00 a.m.

The police say armed men reportedly gained entry to their home and opened gunfire at them.

The deceased have been identified as 16-year-old Jody Ann Deer, 20-year-old higgler, Tajay Dunbar, and 23-year-old sideman, Neville Lewis.

Another female received several gunshot wounds and has been admitted at the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, head of the St Andrew South Police, Superintendent Gary Francis, is reminding residents of Harvey Road and surrounding communities that Crime Stop offers rewards for information on gangs and guns.

Persons who call 311 can earn up to $100,000 for information that leads to the seizure of a gun.

Persons may also contact C-TOC at 876-967-1389 to give information on gangs.

He is encouraging persons to share any information they have with the police.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.