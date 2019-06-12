Gas prices down $2.94, diesel down $3.04

Gas prices are to go down by $2.94 Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $126.11 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 for $128.94.

Automotive diesel oil will go down by $3.04 per litre to sell for $129.06.

The price of kerosene will move down by $3.06 to sell for $110.31.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $2.84 to sell for $36.55, while butane will go down by $3.00 to sell for $38.95 per litre.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.