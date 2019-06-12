'I will not take sides'... Simpson Miller speaks on leadership challenge

Former president of the People’s National Party (PNP), Portia Simpson Miller, says she will not be taking sides in the upcoming leadership race.

Peter Bunting, former party general secretary and Central Manchester Member of Parliament, will be seeking to unseat current president Dr Peter Phillips.

“ … since becoming [PNP] president, he has not implemented a single transformational initiative within the party and is just not seen as the right person for this time,” Bunting argued in a statement announcing his candidacy on Sunday.

But, Phillips isn't fazed by the challenge.

“I will not allow this challenge to endanger the viability of the PNP or its commitment to the Jamaican people to provide alternative leadership and effective governance”.

In a statement posted on her official Twitter account today, Simpson Miller said that “I have not and will not take a side.”

I encourage Comrades to campaign vigorously for their candidate always mindful that after the internal contest we must continue our preparation for general elections. Keep the campaign clean and respectful. My first loyalty and duty will always be to the People's National Party. — Portia SimpsonMiller (@PSimpsonMiller) June 12, 2019

“My first loyalty and duty will always be to the People's National Party,” she added.

The PNP is expected to hold elections in September.

Full Statement

