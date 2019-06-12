Jamaica resumes export of mangoes US, first shipment Thursday

Jamaica is to resume the exportation of mangoes to the United States with the first shipment set for Thursday.

Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries will host a brief ceremony to mark the occasion and to observe the shipment process at the Export Complex at the Sangster International Airport in St James.

The shipment is being done under the Mango Irradiation Programme.

Under the programme, the Ministry works with the United States Department of Agriculture-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services to ensure compliance with the US import requirements, which stipulate that mangoes be treated by irradiation or hot water emersion, prior to being brought in.

“As an incentive, the Ministry will provide assistance by waiving the fees associated with inspection, storage and usage of the plant quarantine/produce inspection facilities for a one-year period [from] May 2019 to May 2020,” said Shaw while making his 2019/20 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives in April.

He added that “only approved mango exporters to the United States will be eligible for this waiver, at an estimated value of $1 million per exporter for the year.”

He said that three farms have already been approved to participate under the programme, with another 12 on the verge of approval.

