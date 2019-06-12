JAS honours 20 women today

The Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), in collaboration with Hi-Pro, today presents its Women in Agriculture Conference 2019 at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel, where 20 distinguished women will be honoured under the theme ‘The Achievers’.

Marketing and communications manager at the JAS, Sandra Ledgister, told The Gleaner that the goal of the conference is to honour the importance of women to agriculture beyond their traditional roles as wife, mother, partner and nurturer.

“It is something that started a long time ago but fell off, but with Hi-Pro on board, we brought it back. Come next year, we will be looking to do a six-month celebration of women,” said Ledgister.

“Tomorrow’s (Wednesday’s) event is our way of giving back to them, telling them that yes, we really do appreciate and value you as women.”

Among the 20 women, from different spheres of influence, are Cardia Thompson, Paulette Lyons-Dodd, Claudette Bernard, Hyacinth Chin Sue-Walters, Darby Collin, Janet Conie, Brenda Cuthbert, Patricia Depass, and Shelly Ann Dinall.

They will be joined by Olive Downer-Walsh, Una May Gordon, Sheila Harvey, Marlene Headley, Jasmin Holness, Dr Dian Harvey, Mazie Miller, Joy Spence, Marjorie Stair, Shanet Williams and Dr Florence Young.

