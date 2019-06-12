Minor fire at Calabar High

The bill for a fire that broke out in an administrative building on the compound of Calabar High School on Monday is said to be in the region of $100,000.

The Gleaner understands that the fire began while morning classes at the Red Hills Road, St Andrew, school were in session.

Kingston and St Andrew fire chief, Deputy Superintendent Conroy Ghans, told our news team on Monday that a crew was summoned shortly after 10 a.m.

“The call was received at 10:06 a.m., and we responded with one unit from Trench Town. When we got there, persons were assisting themselves to put out the fire using a fire extinguisher,” Ghans told The Gleaner.

According to the fire brigade, the loss was minimal.

“The loss is estimated at $100,000, and the damage was mainly papers and documents in the administrative building,” Ghans said.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Calabar High School administrators could not be reached for comment.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com