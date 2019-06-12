New leadership for Hanover development group

The Hanover Parish Development Committee (PDC) is now under new leadership, as the Dwayne Clayton administration was voted into office at the committee’s annual general meeting (AGM) at the Social Development Commission’s office in the parish capital, Lucea, last Thursday.

“We are ready to go, we are ready to work, we are ready to serve the parish, we are ready to lift the parish from where it is to a higher level,” said Clayton, the managing director of Beach Protec Limited.

“I just asked my vice-president (Fania Davis, the principal of Woodlands Primary School) if she is ready, and she said yes, ready to go; so you can all look forward to a wonderful 2019-2021 of work from the new Hanover PDC,” added Clayton.

The AGM saw 25 of the 30 active community development committees (CDC) in the parish in attendance and playing a role in the filling of the six positions ­— president, vice-president, secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer and public relations officer— which were up for grabs.

Four presidential candidates

With the popular outgoing president, Cleveland Wright, not eligible for re-election based on the stipulations of the PDC’s constitution, there was strong campaigning among the CDCs, which ultimately resulted in four candidates offering themselves for the presidential position.

In the end, the election, which was overseen by the Governance Department of the Social Development Commission, assisted by the Electoral Office of Jamaica, saw Clayton being given the mantle to lead.

Subsequent to the election of Clayton, Davis was elected vice-president, while Judett Brown beat back the challenge of two contenders to retain her post as secretary. First-timer Petra Foster was elected assistant secretary.

Navardo Forrester was elected public relations officer, while incumbent treasurer Sergeant Edmond Cowan was re-elected unopposed. Despite the popularity of Wright, many persons were of the view that the last administration did not achieve as much as it could.

As a result, expectations are high that the new administration will produce better results.

The constitutional term of office for the Hanover PDC executive is two years.

