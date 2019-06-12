PIOJ postpones women's initiative launch after backlash over Father's Day clash

Danae Hyman, Online Reporter

Amid a social media backlash, the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) has changed the date for the launch of the 'Healthy Women and Children for a Healthy Society Project'.

It was initially scheduled for Father’s Day, which will be celebrated on Sunday, June 16 also being dubbed National Family Day.

The new date has not yet been announced.

Reverend Jayson Downer and Reverend Courtney Morrison, both members of the activist group, Men of God Against Violence and Abuse, had taken to social with a video demanding that Father's Day be "left alone".

In the video, which is two minutes and 15 seconds long, the clergymen argued that Father’s Day is generally given less priority than days dedicated to recognising to women.

They said the decision to host a women's initiative event on Father's Day further underscored the issue.

“We appreciate our women and children but June 16 is our day. We support them on Mother’s Day, on International Women’s day and International Day for Violence Against Women. Don’t launch a women’s initiative or gender based violence initiative on Father’s Day,” Downer said.

“I feel badly about how Father’s Day is generally celebrated. We have been treated less than and I believe I am a great father, so why would we put something on that day? Leave Father’s Day for us alone, please celebrate us fathers,” Morrison added.

Meanwhile, the PIOJ, also says the rescheduled event will now be called ‘Furthering Healthy Families with Fathers’.

