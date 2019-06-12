Schools to receive $5 million annually towards minor repairs

School boards will be allocated $5 million per annum for minor repairs and maintenance of school plants.

This was disclosed by Minister with responsibility for Education, Karl Samuda, at an education stakeholder forum held on Friday at the Golf View Hotel in Mandeville, Manchester.

“The larger projects will be done centrally,” he said.

Samuda noted further that a directive has been given to building officers to consult with the school leadership before they carry out work.

He said that the Ministry has received complaints that school administrators are often not included in decisions regarding repair and upgrading of institutions.

“That is now finished. You must consult with the people who have to contend with the problem every day, take advice, and get through the job with the satisfaction of the stakeholders,” Samuda said.

He commended the teachers for their commitment to the classroom and helping students realise their full potential.

