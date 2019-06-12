Section of Constant Spring Road, St Andrew still impassable

The police are advising that sections of Constant Spring Road in St Andrew remain impassable due to ongoing repairs to a broken water main along the roadway.

The works are being undertaken in the vicinity of the Red Hills Road and Dunrobin Avenue intersection.

The police say says police personnel have been deployed to key locations to manage the flow of traffic throughout the Corporate Area.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes such as Shortwood Road, Red Hills Road and Molynes Road.

Motorists are also being advised to expect delays and exercise patience.

