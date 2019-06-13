Corporate Hands | Sagicor Foundation scholarship goes online

Sagicor Foundation’s tertiary scholarship application period officially opened on Sunday, June 9, with a new website to accept all submissions. Students are required to apply online at sagicorfoundationscholarships.com.

The scholarships, which cover tuition fees are valued at up to $300,000 each annually, an increase of $50,000 over previous years. They are offered for up to a maximum of four years for students studying full-time and pursuing their first degree.