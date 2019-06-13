Curfew imposed in sections of Bowens Road, Kingston 11

The police have imposed a curfew in sections of Bowens Road, Kingston 11.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 12 and will continue until 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 14.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: along Bowens Road from Crescent Road to Norman Lane.

SOUTH: along Spanish Town Road from Norman Lane to Crescent Road.

EAST: along Norman Lane from Bowens Road to Spanish Town Road.

WEST: along Crescent Road from Spanish Town Road to Bowens Road.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the Ground Commander.

