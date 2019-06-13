Fatal collision in Ocho Rios, St Ann

Twenty-four-year-old Hartley Antonio of Shaw Park Heights, St Ann died from injuries he received in a vehicular collision on the Ocho Rios Bypass in the parish on Wednesday.

The Ocho Rios Police report that about 1:27 p.m., Antonio was a pillion rider on a motorcycle when the driver allegedly lost control and collided with a motor truck.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, both Antonio and the driver were taken to hospital.

He was subsequently pronounced dead while the driver was admitted in serious but stable condition.

