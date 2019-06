Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL) team members, along with the Wisynco team and fisherfolk from the New Causeway Fishing Village, share lens time following a beach clean-up on April 13. Over 52,000 plastic bottles were removed from the New Causeway Fishing Village following clean-up activities on April 13 and April 25. KFTL, through its staff and stakeholders, recycled almost 300,000 plastic bottles within one year of its KFTL Go Blue launch.