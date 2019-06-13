Nine cheques payable to one person at Manchester Municipal Corporation

Former Manchester deputy mayor Ervin Facey today identified for prosecutors nine cheques, payable to the same person, that were drawn on the account of the Manchester Municipal Corporation.

Facey, who was giving evidence in the fraud trial of three former officials of the local authority, said the name Melissa McFarlane appeared on all the cheques.

One cheque was in the amount of $425,000.

Prosecutors did not ask about the value of the others.

Facey also identified two other cheques that were made payable to Natasha Heron and Rohan Johnson.

He testified that the cheques bore his signature and that of David Harris, the former acting secretary/manager of the Manchester Municipal Corporation.

Harris, Sanja Elliott, the former superintendent of roads and works, and Kendale Roberts, temporary work overseer, are on trial for allegedly defrauding the local government body of nearly $400 million.

Elliott's wife, Tashagay, his parents, Edwardo and Myrtle, are also on trial along with bank teller Radcliffe McLean and Dwayne Sibbles for a range of fraud-related offences.

It's alleged that between January 1, 2014 and June 2016 the Manchester Municipal Corporation paid out millions for work done on its behalf.

However, investigations later revealed that the invoices were fictitious as no work was done.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.