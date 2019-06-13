Send us videos of the police, INDECOM implores public

Andre Williams, Staff Reporter

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is appealing to Jamaicans to submit videos of incidents involving the police, whether good or bad, as it says this footage has proven to be more effective than eyewitness reports in some cases.

INDECOM Commissioner, Terrence Williams, made the call while addressing the agency’s quarterly press conference today at its New Kingston office.

"We encourage persons to send videos and information to our control room. There is the Whatsapp line 876-553-5555. Whatsapp us information, in fact, we also like when they Whatsapp when the police do good things on the road because we want to be able to send commendations on to the Commissioner of Police so we are encouraging persons to use the Whatsapp," Williams said.

He said that though the videos may not be used in court, they are often a useful guide in investigations.

"It gives us good intelligence, it may not be usable in court but its gives good intelligence to develop lines of enquiry", Williams said.

The INDECOM commissioner noted that Jamaicans are living in a world where incidents are more likely to be captured on camera.

"CCTVs or people having their phones, that is the real evidence sometimes often times almost always better than the eyewitness. The more and more we can get live video or videos of incidents the better it is for us,” Williams said.

