Six ways to include textures in art projects (Advertorial)

Textures in graphic design are applied for obtaining illusions – changing the look and experience of a picture or a design.

They are popular in modern graphic design and are a very powerful way to create a memorable illustration but their proper use is key.

Textures can transform an originally static image. For example, 3D textures can make a picture deeper and more interesting.

Here are six ways to include textures in art projects:

1. Natural textures

Using natural textures provides a very crisp look to your picture. Floral elements create necessary contrast which attracts the attention of a viewer. Another suggestion is to combine natural textures with an illustration. Unexpected combinations often can create new contexts for the viewer.

2. Artificial textures and paper

Artificial textures have 3D elements such as textiles, crumpled paper, and other surfaces that can make the picture interesting. Royalty free textures backgrounds could be considered. Even comparatively, simple texture can create a completely new look and experience when applied to images.

3. Art elements as texture

Application of art elements is another technique. Art elements such as brush strokes can look dynamic or flat, depending on the desired result. The proper sharing of an artistic touch coupled with crisp fonts, is another way to catch the eye of a viewer.

4. Photography as texture

Visual interest can be added to composition through the use of a photo. Play in colours and lighting conditions helps to create a feeling of texture and highly detailed illustration. Some geometrical forms can add more curiosity and depth to textured graphics.

5. Moving 3D direction

The background helps to create an experience of 3D layered effect by working with opacity and transparency to reach a feeling of volume. Shadows and simple texture make an illusion of depth, making pictures more curious.

6. Applying texture to typography

Subtle texture in combination with typography results in memorable works. This is an illustration of a modern tendency towards minimalism. The notion of texture combined with typography is enough to make outstanding work. Texture and font can be integrated to get coherent composition.

These six ways for texture application in designs are just a preview of new potential you can explore them and also consider using seemingly tactile textures that look three-dimensional using shadows.

Tips for textures

1. For more imagery to use in designs, have a look through a photo collection of textures for designers.

2. Find textures that will be helpful with the artworks and show how innovations can get with the simple application of textures and textured backgrounds.

(Advertorial)