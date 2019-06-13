Understanding the PEP scoring system, Education Ministry breaks it down

The Ministry of Education has provided more information on the new grading system for the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

The Ministry explains that results will not be presented using percentage scores but rather achievement levels with scaled scores for each subject.

The achievement levels are:

1. Beginning – Student demonstrates limited or no evidence of the required competence necessary at this grade level, as specified in the National Standards Curriculum and will need intensive on-going academic support at Grade 7.

2. Developing - Student demonstrates partial evidence of the required competence necessary at this grade level, as specified in the National Standards Curriculum and will need targeted academic support at Grade 7.

3. Proficient - Student demonstrates adequate evidence of the required competence necessary at this grade level, as specified in the National Standards Curriculum and may need minimal academic support and/or extended learning activities at Grade 7.

4. Highly Proficient - Student demonstrates an advanced level of competence necessary at this grade level, as specified in the National Standards Curriculum and may need extended learning activities at Grade 7.

The Ministry explains that each level will be represented by a range of scores that will be done on a specific scale that would have been determined based on the analysis of the questions for each subject area.

These scaled scores, it says, will allow for any changes in the test from year to year and will allow us to make valid comparison across subjects and between cohorts annually.

The ministry says this provides a source of greater information and is a best practice method used for examinations.

In an effort to provide an understanding of the benefits of scores placed on a scale, please note the following:-

* Achievement levels with scores on a scale prevent negative labels of students who are in need of greater support. This will instead allow them to know the exact level at which they are and hence will allow for more targeted interventions of both parents and teachers.

* Scaled scores are used to ensure consistency in reporting from year to year.

* Candidates are held to the same passing standard regardless of which examination form they take, so scaled scores are reported to provide a direct comparison of performance across examination forms and administrations. This process ensures that the passing standard communicated to candidates remains the same.

This comprehensive and informative report, the Ministry says, will include a description of the students’ achievement levels categoriser using particular descriptors. Each category provides a description which will help to guide intervention as it relates to any future intervention needed for each student.

PEP results are to be released to primary schools by the end of next week and to the receiving secondary schools by the first week of July.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.