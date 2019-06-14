Gov’t says it was unaware of fishermen’s hellish US detention

Jamaica’s Foreign Affairs Ministry says it’s probing the case of the alleged detention and abuse of Jamaican fishermen by the United States Coast Guard in 2017.

In a statement today, the Ministry said it became aware of the matter on Thursday, June 13 through social and print media reports.

But, US news outlet, The Atlantic, in an article on Wednesday, reported that the Jamaican government received a request from the US Coast Guard to detain the fishermen at the time of the incident two years ago.

According to the article, Jamaica reportedly consented to the request which facilitated the men’s prosecution by the Coast Guard.

The article quoted a statement it reportedly received from Coast Guard spokesman Lieutenant Commander, Scott McBride, who allegedly stated that the agency’s officers saw the men get rid of numerous packages of marijuana and that the officers later recovered some 600 pounds of the drug.

The Coast Guard reportedly indicated that it complies with U.S. and international law and treats detainees humanely.

Human rights group, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Jamaicans in a US court alleging that they were, among other things, held in secret for over a month while being denied access to shelter, basic sanitation, proper food, and medical care.

