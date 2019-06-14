OUR invites comments on information transparency in the telecoms sector

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is inviting public comments on proposals to improve transparency in the information provided on service offerings and packages in the telecommunications sector.

The OUR recently published a consultation document on its website, titled ‘Improving Information Transparency in Telecommunication Markets’, to receive comments from the public.

This comes against the background of increased complaints from customers about unexpectedly high bills for post-paid subscribers and credit depletion in the case of prepaid subscribers. The OUR says consumers have complained about high call charges; non-receipt of notification when data credit is nearly exhausted, or has been exhausted; incidents of rapid credit depletion when credit is applied for data use; and exhaustion of data plan/credit when ‘mobile data’ was disabled on their devices.

The OUR notes that the sector has seen the introduction of various new product and service offerings providing more options for consumers, which if not properly understood, can result in both pre-purchase and post-purchase challenges.

The regulatory body says it has brought the various complaints to the attention of telecommunications service providers.

According to the OUR, although measures have been taken by service providers to reduce the instances of unexpectedly high billing and rapid credit depletion, there are still complaints to the OUR.

The OUR’s consultation document proposes ­measures that the agency is considering.

Persons who wish to express opinions on this ­consultation document are invited to submit their comments in writing to the OUR by post to: The Office of Utilities Regulation, 36 Trafalgar Road, 3rd Floor, PCJ Building, Kingston 10. Emails should be addressed to: marsha.minott@our.org.jm. Responses are requested by June 28, 2019.