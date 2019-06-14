St James councillor moves motion for Seaga Day

WESTERN BUREAU:

Government senator Charles Sinclair yesterday made good on his previously announced plan to move a resolution that the parish celebrate May 28 as Edward Seaga Day.

During yesterday’s monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC), Sinclair moved the motion in honour of the late former Prime Minister Edward Seaga, with no opposition from other councillors. The motion will be forwarded to the Ministry of Local Government for additional support.

“Whereas the Most Honourable Edward Seaga did significant and sustainable contributions to the political, economic, social, and cultural development of Jamaica and its people, and many of his contributions directly and positively contributed to the development of Montego Bay and the parish of St James, be it resolved that the StJMC proclaim May 28, commencing in 2020, to be remembered as Edward Seaga Day,” Sinclair said in reading the motion.

Sinclair is also a councillor for the Flankers division in the StJMC.

Seaga, who served as Jamaica’s fifth prime minister from 1980 to 1989, died on his birthday two weeks ago, May 28, in a Miami hospital following a battle with cancer. He was 89.

In his younger years, Seaga lived in Montego Bay for a short period. He was instrumental in spearheading the development of the Closed Harbour Beach and the development of the Montego Bay Free Zone.

Prior to yesterday’s motion at the StJMC’s meeting, Montego Bay Mayor Homer Davis, who chairs the corporation, said it was appropriate for the members to pay tribute to Seaga for his role in the western city’s growth.

“Today as a municipality, we’ve taken a position that with the passing of the Most Honourable Edward Seaga, we would pay tribute to this great man. He has contributed immensely to the development of this country, and he has left his mark in St James,” said Davis.

