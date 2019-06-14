Take precautions against measles – Health Ministry

With a number of reported cases of measles in some South and Central American countries as well as in sections of North America, Jamaican health authorities are advising travellers to areas in which the measles virus is known to be circulating to ensure that they are adequately protected.

As many Jamaicans prepare to travel overseas during the summer, the health ministry is reminding parents and guardians to ensure that they and their children are fully vaccinated against measles with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

As at May 17, 2019, the countries in the region that had reported confirmed measles cases were: Argentina, the Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, the United States of America, Uruguay, and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, reminded the country that measles is a highly contagious viral disease affecting mainly children. “Infection spreads rapidly, even before symptoms are evident, and therefore has the potential to cause outbreaks. Vaccination is the only way to prevent the spread of measles. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are needed to provide full protection against the disease.

“The ministry is seeking the full cooperation of parents and guardians to ensure that their children receive the two doses of the MMR vaccine, especially before travelling to a country that is known to have reported cases of measles,” Bisasor-McKenzie said.

Jamaica has prioritised MMR vaccination for children 10 years old and younger, and the Ministry of Health and Wellness provide these vaccines free of cost to children.

IMMUNE ADULTS

Adults over 40 years are likely to be immune to measles, given that the virus would have been circulating in Jamaica during their childhood, and several measles vaccination campaigns have been conducted since then to ensure the protection of the population at that time.

The ministry says that persons who are unsure of their vaccination status should contact their healthcare provider or visit a health centre. Persons who develop a fever and rash, especially after visiting a country known to have measles cases, must contact their healthcare provider or visit a health centre immediately.