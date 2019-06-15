Elderly man among four killed hours apart in Clarendon and St Catherine

An elderly man is one of four persons who were shot and killed by rampaging gunmen in Clarendon and St Catherine yesterday.

The four have been identified as Vincent Johnson, also called ‘Vin’, of Darby Terrace, Alfredo Jones, 57, of Sandy Bay, both in Clarendon, Gladstone Stephenson, also known as ‘Tyrone’, 38, of Greater Portmore, and Kemar Hall, also called ‘Gala’, 35, of Waterloo district, both in St Catherine.

More than 585 persons have been reported killed since the start of the year, a six per cent decline when compared with the corresponding period last year, police statistics have revealed.

In the first incident, which happened just after midday, the police say Stephenson and Hall were killed after a group of men armed with guns opened fire on them along Oxford Road, in Spanish Town.

Eight hours later, the police say armed thugs opened fire on a group of people along the Sandy Bay main road, in Clarendon.

When the shooting ended, Johnson, Jones and another man were found with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where Johnson and Jones were pronounced dead and the other man treated and released.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.