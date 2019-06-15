Emergency work disrupts water supply to several St Andrew communities

Nearly two dozen St Andrew communities are now experiencing disruptions in their normal water supplies.

The National Water Commission (NWC) says this is because operations at its Constant Spring Treatment Plant have been suspended to facilitate emergency repair work along the pipeline network.

As a result, NWC says residents in a number of communities served by the facility could either have no water or experience low water pressure.

However, the utility company says it expects to complete the repairs by early tomorrow morning.

The areas affected are Constant Spring, Norbrook, Cherry Gardens, Liguanea, Lady Musgrave Road, Manor Park, Shortwood, Eastwood Park Gardens, Dunrobin Avenue, Calabar Mews, Ziadie Gardens, State Gardens, Mannings Hill Road, Constant Spring Road, Constant Spring Gardens, Half Way Tree, Camperdown Terrace, Spanish Town Road, Havendale, Valentine Gardens, Meadowbrook, Queensboro and Roehampton.

