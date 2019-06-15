High alert activated for missing 11-y-o boy

The police have activated a high alert for an eleven year-old boy who has been reported missing since Thursday.

According to the Olympic Gardens Police, Tyreek King, of Bishop Avenue, in Kingston, was last seen at school shortly after 3 o’clock.

The police say Tyreek is of brown complexion, medium build and about five feet tall and was dressed in his school uniform –purple shirt and khaki pants.

They are asking anyone with information on Tyreek’s whereabouts to contact the Olympic Gardens Police at 876-923-5468, police emergency number 119 or the nearest police station.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.