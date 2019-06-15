LASCO recognises nurses for their contribution to public health

LASCO Affiliated Companies, in a bid to boost the morale of the island’s nurses, recently partnered with the Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ) to kick-start the public-sector group’s week of activities, which began on International Nurses’ Day.

NAJ president Carmen L. Johnson thanked LASCO for its staunch support throughout the years. “Our 20-year partnership with LASCO has helped to magnify the work and worth of nurses locally. The attrition of our skilled nurses is at the highest it has been since 2006. No doubt this has placed significant strain on the healthcare delivery system,” Johnson said.

“We are very grateful for the zest and care LASCO continues to show the public-sector workers and look for new ways to strengthen the relationship,” Johnson added.

Social responsibility remains a key pillar to building a healthy nation for LASCO. Partnerships with the NAJ, such as the Nurse of the Year Programme, is seen as an opportunity to celebrate the outstanding work of Jamaica’s dedicated nurses and are a testament to the company’s commitment to making a difference in the communities that it serves.

“The strong bond between LASCO and the NAJ has really boosted the morale of our members. It is a great feeling to know that your work, especially in such a delicate field, is appreciated by a corporate entity,” said NAJ/LASCO Nurse of the Year 2018-2019 Denese Dacres Reeves.

“Care is one of those tough disciplines, and when there is inter-sectoral buy-in from companies like LASCO, it helps the process of providing care much easier,” Dacres Reeves added.

Founder and executive chairman of LASCO Affiliated Companies, Lascelles Chin, while speaking at the launch, encouraged the nurses to take a more active role in policy development and implementation.

“Your mandate under the theme for International Nurses’ Day dictates that you contribute to transforming healthcare and health systems so that no man, woman or child is left behind without access to care or impoverished because of their need for healthcare. This is the highest attainable standard of health, and it must be respected,” Chin said.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, who also addressed the nurses, hailed the civil servants as heroes, noting that nurses play a critical part in the service delivery of the health sector, and stressed that the government was working to improve their working conditions.