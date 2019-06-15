The role of fathers – Part II

We salute all dads this Father’s Day, whether you are a ­biological, step- or spiritual dad. Fathers play a critical role in the lives of their children, and more men need to rise up and allow children to see them in action so they can be encouraged to realise their potential. For some of us, it is difficult to rise up because we didn’t have biological fathers who showed us how to be good fathers. God understands, and many times. He brings a male figure into our lives who ‘father’s us’ in the area that we need – a teacher, pastor, uncle, or neighbour. He also gave us many examples in the Bible of good fathers we can emulate.

Last week, we started looking at one good father who we can emulate and the encouragement we can get from his story. Jairus was a good father whose child had died. But he did not give up, and because of his love, determination and dedication, his child was raised from the dead. From his story we were encouraged to:

1. Be strong in character.

2. Be strong against societal norms.

Today we continue to look at an additional encouragement from this father.

His example also encourages us to:

3. Be strong in faith.

This means trusting Jesus’ word. Jairus had to believe Jesus – “…just believe, and she will be healed.” Luke 8:50 (NIV). The fact was that his daughter was dead, but the truth is, as the scripture says, “…with God, all things are possible.” Matt 19:26 (NIV). Jairus applied his faith to believing Jesus’ Word, and his daughter came back to life.

RIGHT COMPANY

Being strong in faith also means being in the right company. In the story, when they arrived at the house, everybody was wailing and mourning the death of Jairus’ daughter. Situations like these, where you believe God has promised you something but you are not seeing the manifestation, can drain your faith. During these times, it is important to be in the right company. Friends are amazing, and we need them, but when we are going through difficult and challenging times, we need friends who will give us right counsel: “When he arrived at the house of Jairus, he (Jesus) did not let anyone go in with him except Peter, John and James, and the child’s father and mother.” Luke 8:51-52 (NIV).

Fathers must be strong in faith for their children, ensure that they are in the right company, and petition Jesus on their behalf. When our children see us petitioning Jesus for them, it shows them how much we love them. Jairus was not ashamed to express his love toward his daughter. His love for her boosted him from her side to seek out Jesus, and it compelled him to fall at His feet crying out, “I beg You, please come.” This love causes him to forget his place in society and what others might think or say to seek help for her. This is a love that says, “I will do what I have to do go where I have to go, to see that my child is made whole.” As fathers, we need to love our children in this same way.

As we celebrate Father’s Day this year, God is calling on all fathers to become more like Jairus. Let’s rise up and be the committed, strong, loving fathers that our children need and deserve.

To all the fathers, happy Father’s Day. We honour and appreciate you for your strength, hard work, faith, commitment and love. Congratulations for working diligently to be good fathers and for any way in which you are fathering the next generation and encouraging them to be all that they can be.