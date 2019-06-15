Students from eastern Jamaica to benefit from scholarships

Primary-school students who reside in St Thomas will now have additional assistance through scholarships as the Purple Slush Foundation has officially launched its Primary School Scholarship Programme in the parish.

The foundation, which was founded by event planner and publicist, Talisa Taylor, and Maurice Williams, has been instrumental in creating changes through the school system. The scholarship was made possible through anonymous donations and has since assisted students in school preparations.

Taylor explained the scholarship criteria.

“Once your child resides in St Thomas, attends a primary school in the parish, and receives a 70 per cent and over average, he or she is eligible to apply,” she said. “Our scholarships are currently valued at $25,000. However, we intend on increasing this amount each year,” she continued.

Popular family event Purple Slush Family Fun Day is the main fundraiser for the charity. The event is hosted annually at Colonel Cove in Morant Bay, St Thomas. Williams, co-founder of the Purple Slush Foundation, stated that the students who attend the event will benefit from a day of fun and enjoy goodies.

“This year, the event will be held on the 20th of July, and as usual, children get free bags on entry while stocks last from our Pack A Bag campaign. In addition, the amusement rides are free for the entire day,” she said.

The Purple Slush Foundation aims to improve the socio-economic conditions of students throughout eastern Jamaica through the collection and distribution of funds, school supplies and other educational products. Persons interested in donating to the scholarship fund can contact 876-833-5444 for more information or visit their social-media pages on Instagram and Facebook @PurpleSlushFunDay.