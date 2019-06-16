High demand for quality banqueting and meeting facilities in Kingston - PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says there is high demand for quality banqueting and meeting facilities in Kingston and that the new US$55 million AC Marriott Kingston Hotel will elevate the capital city as the regional destination of choice for business travellers and corporate events.

The hotel, which is to be formally opened tomorrow, is a collaboration between the Sandals Resorts Group and the Marriott International hotel chain. It is situated on Upper Lady Musgrave Road on the outskirts of New Kingston business district.

The prime minister said he was pleased with the banqueting and meeting facilities, which can accommodate over 600 persons, noting that “this is where the real demand is in Kingston”.

“We have always said it is our dream to make Kingston the centre of the Caribbean… the centre of culture, the centre of arts and lifestyle [and] entertainment; so you need facilities like these,” he added.

Sandals Group deputy chairman, Adam Stewart, said the hotel’s construction forms part of the conglomerate’s thrust to change the dynamics of the hospitality industry in Kingston and the Caribbean, by providing modern world-class facilities.

He advised that reservations have already been made for 20 per cent of the rooms, while the hotel has been booked for 40 conferences and events so far.

Holness noted that the 220 rooms will go a far way in filling Kingston’s shortage of quality rooms, which incorporate modern amenities and features that reflect the lifestyle of modern travellers.

The prime minister also welcomed news that 219 of the 220 employees are Jamaican, citing this as a “big winner’ while adding that the overall project represents a “great investment” in infrastructural and human capital development.

