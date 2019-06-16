J'can man, T&T policewoman held with drugs at Piarco airport

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – A Jamaican man and a female Trinidadian police officer were held with drugs at the Piarco International Airport yesterday.

It’s reported that the policewoman, a Special Reserve Police officer attached to the mounted branch of the Trinidad police, was reportedly stopped and searched while attempting to board a flight at the airport.

The unidentified Jamaican man was also preparing to board the flight when he was stopped and searched.

The two were searched and a quantity of drugs, strapped to their bodies, was reportedly found. The quantity of drugs found was not disclosed by the Trinidad police.

It's not clear if they were travelling together.

They were arrested and taken into custody.

