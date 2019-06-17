Criminals on the run from SOE target St Mary - police

The St Mary police are expressing concern that a growing number of criminals are seeking refuge in the parish.

Commanding officer for St. Mary, Superintendent Bobbet Morgan, said intelligence indicate that the state of emergency in western parishes has been forcing criminals in the direction of the north eastern parish as they seek safe haven.

Morgan, who was speaking at the monthly meeting of the St Mary Municipal Corporation last week, said just recently a person of interest from St Elizabeth was found hiding in the parish.

Importantly, she said citizens have been cooperating.

“Citizens have been cooperating with us in-terms of getting these people out of the parish," Morgan disclosed.

“We just have to be on the lookout, and also in our meetings just encourage residents to be on the lookout for strangers that suddenly turn up in the parish that they don’t really know and to understand that there are avenues in which they can give the information, if they don’t want to say it to us here," she urged.

According to the St Mary police chief, the fact that the parish is bordered by several other parishes and police divisions including St Ann, St Andrew North, and Portland, makes it challenging to detect exactly where criminal elements are entering the parish.

She has, however, pledged continued vigilance on the part of the police and urged residents to do the same.

