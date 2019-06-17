UPDATED: PM says Jamaica's security strategy working well

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the government's Plan Secure Jamaica strategy has been effective.

Holness told members of the Jamaican Diaspora last night that Plan Secure Jamaica "is working very well".

He said that the plan not only focuses on crime but also on securing the country’s banks, ports, telecommunications, tourism, new logistics operations, the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, among other areas.

“We… have to be able to secure ourselves, not just from the conventional threats, but from the new and emerging threats, for example, in the cyber domain,” the prime minister said during the official opening of the 8th biennial Jamaican Diaspora Conference at the Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston last night.

Holness previously disclosed that the government had been working with Israel on a cyber crimes strategy.

Colonel Roderick Williams of the Jamaica Defence Force was assigned on January 1 to coordinate the strategies of Plan Secure Jamaica.

The prime minister assured the large gathering of Jamaicans who reside overseas that the government is serious about addressing the country's crime problem.

Holness reminded the Jamaican Diaspora that the government is spending $20 billion on crime this year, the biggest allocation that has ever been made.

*This story has been updated to more accurately describe the Plan Secure Jamaica strategy.

