Gayle, Lewin to lead discussions on masculinity at Kencot Church

Masculinity and its inherent value in Jamaica today will be thoroughly examined in a public forum to be hosted by the Kencot Christian Fellowship tomorrow.

The highly anticipated discussions, under the theme, ‘Man Worries – the Net Value of Masculinity: Toxic or Valuable?’, will explore the role of men in criminal enterprise, men in parenting and homes, toxic relationships, and veer into elements of masculinity and leadership.

Key presenters are noted anthropologist of social violence, Dr Herbert Gayle; former Chief of Defence Staff and Commissioner of Police Rear Admiral (ret’d) Hardley Lewin; along with the Rev Marvia Lawes of the Baptist Church.

Veteran RJRGLEANER journalist Earl Moxam will moderate the discussions, which are slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.

The forum is precursor to the International Women’s conference ‘Woman Arise … Reset!’, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, at the same venue, Kencot Christian Fellowship.