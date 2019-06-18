Ja Int’l Exhibition attracts buyers to MoBay

The Jamaica International Exhibition (JIE) opened with a bang at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, where international and local buyers viewed Jamaican products for retail and distribution. The conference was held from May 30-June 1.

More than 90 companies exhibited at the three-day event, with enterprises coming from a range of sectors, including food, services, jewellery, electronics, finance, and others. Buyers flew in from the Caribbean, US and Canada to do business with Jamaican companies at the event, which also featured international exhibitors.

During the first day of the show, buyer Edwin Cho from Spices USA explained that he found the show fruitful based on his meetings with companies at the event.

“The companies are well established, they know their business, and we’re working with them to export products back into the USA. I find that they understand the market and they’re willing to do what it takes to promote their products, so I will say, overall, it has been a really good day for me,” he said.

BUILDING CONNECTIONS

The exhibition provides the opportunity for local and international companies to do business with each other with the aim of building partnerships to strengthen their enterprises. In his message to attendees, Metry Seaga, president of the Jamaica Manufacturers’ and Exportors’ Association (JMEA), explained that the JIE gives exhibitors the opportunity to sell to buyers and each other. Most important, the JIE also allows for international retailers to carry Jamaican goods and services to international markets.

President of JAMPRO Diane Edwards said the event allowed local businesses to connect with international suppliers from many sectors in one location.

“This event is unique in Jamaica, as with the inclusion of international enterprises, our local companies can do business with buyers who attend the show, as well as build relationships with international suppliers who can provide much-needed material that may not be available in the local market,” said Edwards.

We’re pleased to support the Jamaica Manufacturers’ and Exporters’ Association on this initiative that we believe will provide useful opportunities for Jamaica’s manufacturers and exporters.”

The Jamaica International Exhibition 2019 is a biennial, multisectoral trade show and was first launched in 2017.